Can office gossip ever be a positive thing?

For Mumbai-based Parvathy Subramaniam, 32, gossiping with her colleague every morning in the office is a stressbuster. They discuss everything, from Bollywood to why their manager has been in a bad mood for the past week.

The term “gossip", or idle talk, may have always received a bad rap, but Subramaniam, who works at an advertising firm, admits the daily ritual of gossiping helps her feel relaxed, strengthening her bond with the colleague, especially since their opinions match. “It motivates me to come to work," says Subramaniam.

Like her, many people indulge in gossip at work. It’s a way to feel that they are all sailing in the same ship. Others don’t have a reason—it’s simply a habit.

Independent content consultant Anahita Pradhan fondly remembers her regular “gossip sessions" with a work bestie when she held a full-time role until three years ago. While she’s relieved that workplace politics no longer features in her life, she misses the camaraderie forged through those catch-ups. “My friend at work and I would wait to fill each other in. While I am not in favour of back-stabbing someone at the workplace and gossiping about them, it does happen at times," she justifies.

Research shows gossip at the workplace could help in several ways, albeit done the “right way". A 2023 study published in the journal Group And Organization Management concluded that “positive" gossip, which is about appreciating or acknowledging the achievements of peers in their absence, can be empowering for employees and beneficial for employers.

Talking about someone else is not harmful as long as it does not impact the person’s reputation, says Ankita Tandon, associate professor (organisational behaviour and human resources), International Management Institute, Delhi.

“If the topic of gossip is generic and inconsequential to employees or the organisation, it can be covered under the ambit of positive gossip. It can bring people closer and help them develop trust. It also allows them to share their views openly with each other," says Tandon. “Gossip becomes thoughtless indiscretion when the content being shared can be harmful to the person, can be misinterpreted or has the likelihood of impacting their work and social standing."

This kind of “negative" gossip is often spread with a malicious intent to create a negative opinion about someone.

“This form is dangerous for the overall health of the organisation and can lead to a culture of bullying and biases against employees," says Dr Dimple Kaul, associate professor (marketing), KJ Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai.

In Tandon’s opinion, discussing ideas and issues seen on social media can expand people’s views about developments about which they would otherwise be unaware. That’s why any trivial gossip that has no bearing on the organisation or its employees is looked at as “content for interaction." The problem arises when negative gossip permeates the organisational culture by promoting politics.

“Social media can sometimes add fuel to the fire through public discussions that can tarnish the image of an organisation," she says.

To create a healthy and professional environment, drawing the line on gossiping at the workplace is vital. It is crucial to distinguish between gossip and unofficial communication or grapevine, says Kaul.

Agrees Prashant Kumar, a former sales professional at a multinational in Mumbai. The 52-year-old had to quit his workplace following rumours of a link-up with a subordinate by some colleagues.

“I was accused of being in an extramarital relationship. Nothing was brewing between my colleague and I. But just to add some spice to their lives, some people tried to tarnish my reputation. The senior management began to treat me differently, questioning my credibility," says Kumar. “Eventually, I had to quit my job."

That’s why it’s crucial to establish certain ground rules around gossip in the workplace. Maintain the confidentiality of sensitive and private information, says Kaul.

“Sometimes, due to proximity with co-workers, personal information may get leaked but it is the responsibility of all to ensure that no unintended information is passed to others," she says. “A responsible employee must always apprise the management about the ill-effects of gossiping. Individuals must share positive news, views, and achievements of colleagues to foster a positive work environment. This can help enhance build mutual respect."

