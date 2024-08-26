Can office gossip ever be a positive thing?
SummarySharing positive stories about coworkers can strengthen team bonds and foster a supportive work environment
For Mumbai-based Parvathy Subramaniam, 32, gossiping with her colleague every morning in the office is a stressbuster. They discuss everything, from Bollywood to why their manager has been in a bad mood for the past week.
The term “gossip", or idle talk, may have always received a bad rap, but Subramaniam, who works at an advertising firm, admits the daily ritual of gossiping helps her feel relaxed, strengthening her bond with the colleague, especially since their opinions match. “It motivates me to come to work," says Subramaniam.