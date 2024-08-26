Can office gossip ever be a positive thing?

“If the topic of gossip is generic and inconsequential to employees or the organisation, it can be covered under the ambit of positive gossip. It can bring people closer and help them develop trust. It also allows them to share their views openly with each other," says Tandon. “Gossip becomes thoughtless indiscretion when the content being shared can be harmful to the person, can be misinterpreted or has the likelihood of impacting their work and social standing."