Is your parents’ possessiveness hurting your romantic relationships?

Instead of accusing the parents of possessive behaviour, adopt an attitude of empathy—however hard that may seem, it is possible

Many friends and clients have, at some point of time, alluded to the fact that one or both of their parents are not keen for them to get married. They share this with me accompanied by a disclaimer so that their parents are not judged for feeling this way.

37-year-old V, an entrepreneur based in Jaipur, is struggling with self-esteem issues. As we navigate through the journey of finding her a partner, the biggest hurdle she has to cross is that of her disapproving mother. Before every date, V’s mother does something to bring V’s confidence down. It could be related to her attire or a passing comment on how she is still single in spite of meeting so many men.

Another friend of mine felt the same when her mother would create such circumstances that she would be unable to meet prospective men in the search for finding a partner. Her mother would have an emotional meltdown or would suffer from some excruciating pain. In such a situation, any child would obviously be worried and choose to stay and look after their parents. If they didn't, the guilt would be unbearable. Needless to say, both women are quite hurt by this behaviour of their parents.

Another client, R a 35-year-old HR professional based in Delhi experiences this too. Her father goes to great lengths to dissuade her from considering the men she seems to be interested in. At first, this felt great as her dad was looking out for her, but three years later, she is able to see a pattern.

In my opinion, while there is no doubt that the parents want their children to be in a committed relationship, there is also no denying that they rely on the kids as a support system in old age. They get nervous about the big change of their child moving out to form a family of their own. This is especially true for those who also live with their parents. However, this behavioural pattern can be managed with thoughtfulness and sensitivity. Instead of accusing the parents, adopt an attitude of empathy—however hard that may seem, it is possible.

Both my friend and V stopped sharing information with their parents about where they were going or who they were meeting. As an adult, one can absolutely do that. Now, all they share is the time when they are likely to be back home. This is in the realm of good manners and maintaining safety parameters. R took a decision to not introduce anyone to her father till she was hundred percent sure of the man she wanted to be with. She has now been happily married for the last two years. R's father dotes on her husband.

There is always a middle path that can ensure peace of mind for all concerned. Never doubt the fact that your parents do want you to be happy. If you go with that belief, you will find a way to navigate getting into a relationship and keep them reassured that you will always be there for them.

Simran Mangharam is a dating and relationship coach, who can be reached on simran@floh.in

