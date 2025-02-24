Prateek Raj's ‘Atypical’: Learning to lead with a ‘Himalayan mindset’

Good organisations attract skilled people who accentuate, build and nurture their capabilities. Skilled people do not wait to be told what to do or for a position where they can finally showcase leadership. Leadership is not a position at the top, to be attained one day. It is an everyday mindset.

Organisations can create a culture where people are of two types: the evasive or engagement type. In evasive organisations, only some, if any, have a leadership mindset. Instead, a culture exists of being ‘yes men’ or victims. DuPont showcased this culture of evasion when no one took responsibility for their products and got away with Teflon poisoning. In such organisations, even those who fill leadership positions tend to be more like a ‘boss’ than a leader.

In engagement-type organisations, people have a mindset of leadership, which is diffused in the organisation’s culture and incentives, where each employee is called upon to be an agent of change. Here, all employees are expected to be leaders. Toyota and Apple showcase this culture well, where their workers and engineers are agents of change, and the organisation’s success depends entirely on their grounded actions.

We often have certain limiting beliefs about ourselves. ‘I am not fit for this job’; ‘I cannot lead’. However, such beliefs are often based on anecdotal experiences or inferences from our life histories. Someone who has never had a chance to lead may think they are not good, even if they can quickly adapt when a challenge arises. At times, such self-limiting beliefs could be a result of internalised stereotypes, which especially hurts marginalised groups: ‘I am gay, so I will never be accepted as a leader’, or ‘I am a woman, so I cannot be assertive’. … We often live … below our full physical and mental potential. We give up at the first instance of discomfort. But when pushed to the limit, our body and mind change gear to a higher level.

Consider the locals who live in the cold, rugged Himalayan terrain. They possess extraordinary endurance and strength as they adapt to new physical limits. Can we develop endurance and strength like them? Yes; if we do not match them, we can at least go far beyond our baseline. When a challenge meets the right mindset, we can discover that we can gear up and perform beyond our physical, mental and skill limits.

At IIM Bangalore, I took students to the Himalayan Mountain Challenge to teach them about collaborative leadership. My first and most difficult expedition to the Himalayas was in December 2019, where, with a team of students, I trekked to the Kedarkantha peak in waist-deep snow and sub-zero cold as part of the course organised by trekking company India Hikes. Such cold threw us out of our comfort zone as we camped, cooked and survived the three days of ascent and two days of descent.

Hierarchies broke down in such adversity as everyone helped each other. At several moments we felt like giving up, feeling unprepared for the mental and physical challenge. But, with the right mindset and prior training, our body and mind shifted gears. As the days passed and we witnessed pristine sights and trails, we also began to discover our untapped reservoirs of resilience. While the first few days were tough, on the summit day and later, the challenges no longer looked daunting, and we found humour in the situation. The summit day was the toughest, yet we were better prepared. We woke up at 3 a.m., had breakfast, washed the utensils in freezing water, folded our tents and began the steep climb by 5.30 a.m. while it was still dark. This time, the climb, too, seemed more accessible, even though it was steeper. We reached the peak by 10 a.m., climbing faster than on the previous two days.

Once we reached the summit, a dose of adrenaline, released by the sense of achievement and the unadulterated beauty of the Himalayan peaks, overpowered us. We had another challenge—descent—which would take another six hours until we reached our base camp. It was more challenging than expected, putting significant stress on our knees. But, by now, trekking had become fun. Some slid in the snow, others sang along. There were still discomforts. Yet, it all seemed trivial in the face of the adventure.

When we reached the base camp, we pitched our tents and cooked for a big dinner party. This time, despite the long, cold day, we were more content. The trek taught us a sage quote often attributed to Edmund Hillary, the first person to climb Mount Everest, “It is not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves."

The Himalayan Mountain Challenge programme is particularly challenging because of the snow and windy cold which is psychologically draining. As the lead of the programme, I have found most noteworthy how different teams handle the situation. A few teams have an unpleasant time as they complain and feel trapped in an unwelcome situation, feeling a sense of victimhood. However, other teams facing the same situation are happy and enthusiastic for most of the trek, and have the most collaborative members. These teams are largely randomly allotted, so then what creates the difference? The emergent team dynamics.

Pushing the limits is not just about an individual’s mindset. Teams make a difference for their members by enabling them, and an individual member can make a difference to their team by being a source of inspiration. Individuals in engaged teams can push their limits as team members motivate and support each other. However, in evasive teams, individuals give up faster, get demotivated and overwhelmed by their problems, often entering into conflicts and spiralling. Two teams, with minor differences in mindset can create two contrasting relational contracts within themselves, which then become crucial in determining their success or failure. Beyond physical endurance, strength and mental capabilities, our psychology significantly impacts our ability to face challenges. …

During a long climb in a harsh environment, each trekking day presents a long psychological journey and needs to be divided into smaller goals so that teams are not overwhelmed. ‘Let’s have a bite of this snack when we reach the meadows thirty minutes away’; ‘Let’s take rest at the water point forty-five minutes from now’; ‘We have climbed 500 feet up from the last point!’. At the Kedarkantha trek, whenever we achieved the small goals, no matter how small, it filled us with motivation. Celebrating such small wins boosted the teams’ morale. … Dividing tasks among members helped, too. Everyone does not have to be a pro at technical tasks.

On a trek, you cannot fire your team members. Everyone must reach the destination. Hence, it becomes a remarkable lesson in the leadership of not just bringing people together but also using empathy to understand what the team members need, what they are good at and what would motivate them better... Teams that manage to get everyone together have a much better time. It is what I call ‘the Himalayan mindset’. True leadership lies not in titles or positions but in a mindset of utmost engagement, empathy and resilience.

Excerpted with permission from Atypical by Prateek Raj, published by Westland.

