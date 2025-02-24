Prateek Raj's ‘Atypical’: Learning to lead with a ‘Himalayan mindset’
SummarySummiting a peak can teach one lessons about oneself, as well as teamwork, true leadership, engagement and empathy
Good organisations attract skilled people who accentuate, build and nurture their capabilities. Skilled people do not wait to be told what to do or for a position where they can finally showcase leadership. Leadership is not a position at the top, to be attained one day. It is an everyday mindset.
Organisations can create a culture where people are of two types: the evasive or engagement type. In evasive organisations, only some, if any, have a leadership mindset. Instead, a culture exists of being ‘yes men’ or victims. DuPont showcased this culture of evasion when no one took responsibility for their products and got away with Teflon poisoning. In such organisations, even those who fill leadership positions tend to be more like a ‘boss’ than a leader.