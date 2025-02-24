Prateek Raj's ‘Atypical’: Learning to lead with a ‘Himalayan mindset’

Hierarchies broke down in such adversity as everyone helped each other. At several moments we felt like giving up, feeling unprepared for the mental and physical challenge. But, with the right mindset and prior training, our body and mind shifted gears. As the days passed and we witnessed pristine sights and trails, we also began to discover our untapped reservoirs of resilience. While the first few days were tough, on the summit day and later, the challenges no longer looked daunting, and we found humour in the situation. The summit day was the toughest, yet we were better prepared. We woke up at 3 a.m., had breakfast, washed the utensils in freezing water, folded our tents and began the steep climb by 5.30 a.m. while it was still dark. This time, the climb, too, seemed more accessible, even though it was steeper. We reached the peak by 10 a.m., climbing faster than on the previous two days.