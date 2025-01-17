Where are Indians travelling in 2025?
SummaryCommunity, immersive experiences and personal growth—Indian travellers are attempting to ditch the herd mentality and travel to expand their horizons, and connect with themselves
The overarching travel theme for 2025 is community. That is, finding the community that shares one’s passion and pushing boundaries in order to have meaningful experiences. Whether star-gazing, aurora-chasing, sports-watching, wellness-seeking or nature-revelling, the joy of gravitating towards like-minded people and the sense of belonging it brings is emerging noticeably.
It’s also clear that Indian travellers, where possible, are opting for smaller and alternative places as substitutes for crowded, tourist-overrun destinations, seeking unique experiences that combine a variety of things from natural beauty to cultural richness.