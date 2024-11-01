Premier League: 5 things to look forward to this weekend

As we enter week 10 of the Premier League, there are some certainties. The fact that Manchester City is top of the table; that Liverpool and Arsenal are vying to be the true contender against the defending champions; and that Manchester United’s managerial merry-go-round continues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But despite these certainties, there seems to be a sense that there might be some drastic changes in the league. As the season enters a hectic phase of league games, cup games and European games coming thick and fast, this could be the phase that defines where teams are going to end up in the new year. There should be no shortage of excitement this weekend as Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United gear up for crucial encounters. Each of them face a unique test, whether it’s maintaining momentum, finding momentum or managing key injuries. Here are five things to look out for.

Manchester City's ruthless march Manchester City's relentless pursuit of victory has been on full display this season, with their seamless blend of attack and defence keeping them in control. Striker Erling Haaland, with 11 goals already to his name, is looking as ominous as ever. Yet, despite City's seemingly serene cruise to the top of the table, their recent matches have revealed moments of vulnerability, particularly with injuries testing Pep Guardiola's squad depth.

It can't be overstated just how much they miss defensive midfielder Rodri, who won the Ballon d'Or as the best footballer in the world, as well as attacking talisman Kevin De Bruyne. Without the former's ability to snuff out danger and start attacking moves almost in the same time, City has been looking flat. And despite the brilliance of Phil Foden Bernardo Silva, the attacking half of the midfield sometimes looks devoid of imagination without De Bruyne.

Liverpool’s resilient midfield Liverpool’s steady progress under new manager Arne Slot has given them a strong foundation, especially as the Reds learn to play with greater control, after the heavy metal football years under Jurgen Klopp. It is a testament to Slot’s coaching talents, that the transition has been nearly seamless, especially helped by the re-invention of Ryan Gravenberch as a silky smooth defensive midfielder. Elsewhere in midfield, Slot has rotated the likes of Curtis Jones, Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai, and is also trying to get them to be fluid in their midfield roles. With a large number of games coming up, Liverpool’s success this season will depend on how this experiment pans out.

But injuries can throw a spanner in the works. Liverpool's first choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker will be unavailable for a while, and in-form striker Diogo Jota till the end of November. So, while Liverpool boast of the meanest defence in the league thus far, momentum can easily stall if there are a few drawn games. Up front, Liverpool continue to be over-reliant on Mohamed Salah for both his goals and assists. The game against Brighton this week could be tricky if Liverpool fail to convert the many chances they create into actual goals.

Arsenal’s injury struggles Arsenal has faced a challenging period with injuries impacting their squad depth, particularly in defence. Their recent match against Liverpool showcased how manager Mikel Arteta has had to adapt, reshuffling his backline and relying on emerging players to fill key roles. Despite these setbacks, the Gunners have maintained its competitive edge, with players like Bukayo Saka consistently driving their attack. But Saka, in particular, is a highly overworked player, and Arsenal can be loath to lose him to an injury.

Arteta's tactical away approach this weekend against Newcastle will be crucial. With midfield creator Martin Ødegaard absent due to injury, Arsenal's ability to control possession and sustain their intensity of play will be tested. Given their injury woes, especially in defence, Arsenal's performance could hinge on Arteta's game management.

Manchester United's managerial transition Manchester United enters the weekend amid significant change, with Erik ten Hag having departed and to be replaced by Rúben Amorim, the highly-regarded young coach from Portuguese champions Sporting. Amorim's arrival might signal a shift in United's approach, with a renewed focus on discipline and strategy, both of which were consistently lacking under Ten Hag. With United currently stuck at 14th in the league, it remains to be seen what Amorim can get out of a squad of regular underperformers.

One of the initial challenges will be assessing United’s current roster, especially given the limitations of their winter transfer budget. Players like Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes will be expected to step up, as the new manager seeks to extract the best from the squad. Additionally, young talents such as Alejandro Garnacho can offer potential sparks of creativity and energy that could align with Amorim’s tactical vision. With this in mind, United’s game this weekend against a resurgent Chelsea is looking a little ominous.

The race for the top four The top three positions in the league look pretty much fixed for now, but there are a bunch of really good teams vying for the fourth Champions League spot. One of these is Chelsea, a team one would expect to be in the rarefied heights due to their extravagant spending on players and a good young coach in Enzo Maresca. But the other three are teams of relatively modest means who are mixing it with the best purely based on great coaching and smart investment.

Aston Villa, who currently sit at number four on 18 points, is easily the pick of the bunch. Coach Unai Emery is doing a fantastic job here, ensuring that Villa not only hold their own in the league, but are also the top ranked team in the Champions League. They will be facing Tottenham Hotspur this weekend. Brighton, on 16 points, are another coaching success story, with manager Fabian Hürzeler getting the team to play attractive football, while also retaining a pragmatic edge. In fact, they are very well placed to derail Liverpool's momentum this weekend. The final team in the mix is the most surprising of the lot: Nottingham Forest. With 16 points after nine games, manager Nuno Espírito Santo has shown that he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level in the Premier League.