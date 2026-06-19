Pride Month 2026: Trying to look beyond rainbow campaigns

Its walls have become a canvas. Figures, larger than life-size, of ambiguous gender, gaze out on to the street from its walls. On the day I went there last week, the delicate jamdani one wore glowed neon yellow against the peach pink of the wall in the late afternoon sun. Another stood in a casually wrapped grey printed sari, fist raised in the air as if captured in mid-chant. An old marching slogan ran along the borders of the grey sari—Aamar shorir, aamaar mon, door hotho rajshashon (My body, my mind, stay out of it, state). On the other end of the wall, a figure in sunshine-yellow bandhej looked out from between two louvered windows, the building’s drain pipes running across the face. In between under an open window, was a figure with red flowers in their hair, a golden tikli in their parting, zari running along the creamy tussar sari, dressed as if ready for some celebration.