Pride Month 2026: Trying to look beyond rainbow campaigns

The building, like many buildings in Kolkata, had seen better days. An old three-storey house, with slatted windows and trellis patterns on its balcony, faded by sun and rain. These days houses like these are routinely torn down to become nondescript apartment buildings. The luckier ones find a second incarnation as trendy cafes that serve top-notch nostalgia alongside nondescript Americanos.
The building, like many buildings in Kolkata, had seen better days. An old three-storey house, with slatted windows and trellis patterns on its balcony, faded by sun and rain. These days houses like these are routinely torn down to become nondescript apartment buildings. The luckier ones find a second incarnation as trendy cafes that serve top-notch nostalgia alongside nondescript Americanos.
But this one is different.
But this one is different.
Its walls have become a canvas. Figures, larger than life-size, of ambiguous gender, gaze out on to the street from its walls. On the day I went there last week, the delicate jamdani one wore glowed neon yellow against the peach pink of the wall in the late afternoon sun. Another stood in a casually wrapped grey printed sari, fist raised in the air as if captured in mid-chant. An old marching slogan ran along the borders of the grey sari—Aamar shorir, aamaar mon, door hotho rajshashon (My body, my mind, stay out of it, state). On the other end of the wall, a figure in sunshine-yellow bandhej looked out from between two louvered windows, the building’s drain pipes running across the face. In between under an open window, was a figure with red flowers in their hair, a golden tikli in their parting, zari running along the creamy tussar sari, dressed as if ready for some celebration.
The figures depicted transgender lives, portraits of real-life queer people, says artist Archee Roy, who worked on the mural. But the clothes they wore told different stories—of textile and craft. The building is home to the 60-year-old Crafts Council of West Bengal. It houses its store Artisana. And the mural, painted over three days (and three nights) is a fresh approach to bringing visibility to the story of craft, said Anjum Katyal, honorary general secretary of the council at the unveiling of the mural on 12 June. But it also sends out another message, said poet and writer Karuna Ezara Parikh who helped bring together the Crafts Council and the arts collectives Aravani Arts Project and Fearless Collective to create the mural.
“It felt like a wonderful intersection,” Parikh said. “Because we very quickly realised what craft and the marginalised edges of society have in common is era-sure.” Once that threat of erasure came from colonisation, said artist Nandini Moitra, who conceived the mural. “One of the ways of decolonising during the independence movement was through craft, through Khadi.” And now with the recent Transgender Act, many people feel the state, by trying to constrict the definition of transgender as much as possible, was again erasing countless transgender persons. The figures in the mural literally resist that erasure. Bandhni, the act of plucking cloth with finger nails to create a design from “scars” on the cloth, resonated with Archee Roy. Queer people know a thing or two about finding meaning in the scars life deals them.
But what was also striking was that this was a story of queerness without any of the markers we have come to associate with Pride month. There were no rainbow-printed saris and flags. There was a painting of an old almirah, literally a coming out of the closet of sorts, an object that could co-exist perfectly in the stories of both craft and sexuality. But it’s a nuance that many passersby would miss. It told an older story of Pride, one that was more about resistance than rainbows.
After the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality in 2018, corporate India discovered Pride Month. There were sensitisation events, pride flags on coffee mugs, and LGBTQ+ guest speakers, as corporations tried to score their DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) brownie points (with rainbow frosting). Then when US President Donald Trump pulled the plug on DEI, much of that activity ground to a sudden halt. Yet no one went back into the closet (or almirah). Instead, it has opened up intriguing new possibilities of intersection and inclusion. Like this mural.
A day later I walked into a queer pop-up in Kolkata organised to celebrate 13 years of Varta which promotes dialogue around gender and sexuality and human development through publications, presentations and awareness campaigns.
The event was in the little apartment which housed the offices of Varta, small unglamorous rooms with fluorescent lights. People were jammed against each other on a sweltering evening as they browsed archives of old defunct LGBTQ+ magazines; trinkets were being sold; someone was making coffee. The crowd was spilling out of the rooms on to the narrow street and peering in through the windows while a volunteer, armed with a clipboard, doggedly tried to register everyone.
At one point a young genderqueer university student started to rap in Bangla. The student, it turned out, had just received a scholarship to cover the cost of a laptop which they needed to access academic material and do work in graphic design and music editing. The student was one of four recipients of the first New Dawn Queer-Trans Education Scholarship Programme from Varta. Another recipient was a postgraduate in philosophy trying to prepare for teacher training after losing both parents; yet another was a gay student from a rural background struggling financially to complete a master’s in education.
The money had been raised from individuals, both within the LGBTQ+community and allies, said Pawan Dhall, long-time activist and founder of Varta. Varta’s work of sensitisation and dialogue must have been in demand in a world that embraced DEI. But in a post-DEI landscape, people were looking for real points of intersection instead of just mouthing a mantra of inclusivity. And in the process had uncovered connections I had never thought about—like one between transgender lives and traditional crafts.
Recently I met the designer Prabal Gurung at the Kolkata Literary Meet where he was talking about his memoir Walk Like a Girl. He has been dubbed the “most woke man in fashion.” When Donald Trump first became US President in 2017, Gurung’s models wore T-shirts that read “I am an Immigrant” and “Love is Love”. He himself came on the runway in a T-shirt that declared “This is what a feminist looks like.” Now he lives and works in a very different US.
Not only has Trump returned, many corporations have been quick to dump the DEI initiatives they had once piously embraced. Gurung said sometimes he looks at fashion runway shows now and is aghast. “My God, it feels like the 1980s when people didn’t care about any kind of representation.” But he refuses to be fazed by it. “I keep telling my friends it’s okay. That’s what the brand’s always been. It’s just that they hid behind this cloak of caring. Now you can see who was performative and who was not.”
It’s undeniable that parts of DEI had become performative feel-good exercises for corporations and government agencies. Now that performance has ended and the gaps between rhetoric and action are more visible. In a recent interview with online fashion magazine Voice of Fashion, head of Godrej DEI Lab Parmesh Shahani said, “Indian fashion, while it has always championed inclusion editorially, has become so limited in its imagination of how to advance it beyond the content universe... What is completely hypocritical is that fashion wants to do things about us, but not with us.” They want the queer eye but not necessarily the queer person.
Now Godrej, Radhika Piramal, the vice-chairperson of VIP Industries, and Keshav Suri Foundation, which works with the LGBTQ+ community, have started a Pride Fund. They might work in crores, the New Dawn Scholarship might work in lakhs but the idea remains the same—a community trying to look after itself beyond rainbow campaigns on Instagram. It is a new dawn of sorts, though not the rainbow dawn we thought we were headed towards.
As Faiz Ahmad Faiz once said: These tarnished rays, this night-smudged light—this is not that Dawn for which, ravished with freedom, we had set out in sheer longing. Faiz was talking about a different dawn there, one that happened in 1947. But it’s still a reminder that there is always light, even if night-smudged. And when it falls at the right angle on a mural on an old faded wall, it can suddenly breathe new life and dignity into it.
Cult Friction is a fortnightly column on issues we keep rubbing up against.
Sandip Roy (@sandipr) is a writer, journalist and radio host.