At home with books: The charm of private libraries

“Every passion borders on the chaotic, but the collector’s passion borders on the chaos of memories. More than that: the chance, the fate, that suffuse the past before my eyes are conspicuously present in the accustomed confusion of these books,” wrote German-Jewish philosopher and essayist Walter Benjamin in his essay Unpacking My Library in 1931, after being away from his books for two years. Some readers may recognise this about their relationship with their books, that they carry a part of our lives as much as the story. With some of my books, I surprise myself with how much I can remember of the day and time I bought it, even what the day felt like. Sitting amidst my own pile of books, I savour the moment, like Benjamin whose entire day is spent in unpacking his library. As he reaches the last box, it’s past midnight: “Other thoughts fill me than the ones I am talking about—not thoughts but images, memories.”