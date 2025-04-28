The power of hitting pause during a workday

Sarthak Joshi, 36, believes he’s living his worklife in “autopilot mode". Once he reaches office by 9am, his schedule almost always looks the same. “As soon as I am at my desk, I clear my inbox or respond to emails, attend calls or meetings, and then finish the mundane tasks," says Joshi, an account manager at a digital marketing agency in Delhi. “Last year just flew by without me realising it. I was inundated with work and was only focused on completing one task after the other. I didn’t get any time to put on my creative cap, think of new ideas or upskill myself. When there’s so much to do, you feel too exhausted to even go home at the end of the day."