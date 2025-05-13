Instead of setting SMART goals, why not make a PACT?

Mindful productivity

While it is difficult to imagine tiny experiments working at an organisational level, Le Cunff’s ideas can prove transformative for personal productivity. And so, going beyond the theories of the fixed and growth mindsets proposed by psychologist Carol Dweck in her 2006 book, Mindset: The New Psychology of Success, she proposes a third model: the experimental mindset. To explain what such a mindset may look like in practice, she invokes the concept of “metacognition," or heightened self-awareness achieved through repeatedly questioning the triggers behind our actions. If you are a serial procrastinator, for instance, your experimental mindset can help you see what’s stopping you from getting on with your tasks. Is it your rational brain that sees no value in the work itself? Do your emotions feel that there are better things awaiting your attention? Or, perhaps, there are practical impediments for you to do the task?