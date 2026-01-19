Move beyond the generic path and anchor skills to work goals to build a smarter learning road map

January is a propitious month for setting learning goals—not just because it’s in human nature to want to start the new year with positive resolutions. It’s also the beginning of the last quarter of the business year, when Learning and Development (L&D) teams in corporations around the world must take stock of their roadmap for the coming three months and ensure that the year’s budget gets spent fully and meaningfully.

L&D teams are meant to support and customise your learning needs thoughtfully. But in large organisations, it isn’t feasible to design individual learning paths that do justice to specific training needs analysis (TNA). As a result, TNAs subsume a wide range of employees into a single learning programme.

The mindset of L&D teams also aggravates this one-size-fits-all approach. In a recent viral post on LinkedIn, L&D expert Matt Furness identified “organisational fairytales” that management still falls for, which affects adoption of learning. In his words, these are:

People will read our carefully crafted emails.

People who ask for learning will turn up.

People will patiently search our LMS.

People will change because they intend to.

People care deeply about business success.

Furness urges L&D executives to shift their attention to “behavioural literacy” to understand the kind of content their audience is interested in, the formats in which they like to learn, and other details, such as their preferred mode and time of learning, attention span, and so on. Data-rich learning management systems (LMS) are making it possible to harvest these insights into outcomes.

An offshoot of the learning crisis is the highly invested learner, someone who doesn’t believe in sticking only to the mandates of L&D but likes to be in charge of their own growth journey. This trend is especially true for Gen Z workers. The Voices @ Work report, recently released by Naukri, India’s leading online job portal, claims that 57% of the respondents (based on a survey of over 23,000 Gen Z professionals across 80+ industries in corporate India) saw professional advancement in terms of skill acquisition on the job, ahead of salary hikes (21%) or promotions (12%).

But given the profusion of edtech platforms and online courses, having to make up one’s mind on what, how and when to learn can lead to decision paralysis. You aren’t alone, or even in the minority, if you never logged into a paid online course after doing the first couple of modules. Although exact figures are hard to come by, anecdotally, only 10-20% learners complete online courses globally.

So if you are a professional keen to pick a new skill this year, here’s a cheat sheet of five factors to evaluate before you decide to enrol to a course.

Anchor Learning to Real Problems Start with a work challenge. Ask yourself: “What’s the one thing at work I need to get better at in the next 3-6 months?” Learning that is tied to a specific application (managing teams, using data, automating repetitive tasks) helps cut through confusion and remains relevant in the long term.

Just Enough is Good Enough You don’t need to become an expert. Or at least not immediately. Just as business leaders like to start with a minimum viable product, aim for a minimum viable level of competence—learn just enough to see if it works for you.

Less is More Pick one primary platform and one secondary source. Following five newsletters, three apps, and ten creators may give you an initial high, but it will end up in cognitive clutter. A good rule of thumb is to choose depth over width of learning.

Break It Down Block a fixed, realistic slot—say 30 minutes twice a week—and follow it. Don’t set ambitious goals like “finish the course in two weeks”. Consistency compounds, while ambition can bring undue pressure and leave you demotivated.

Apply What You Learn Learning sticks only when it turns into action. Every week try to apply one idea at work, explain it to a colleague, write a short note, or test it in a meeting. If you can’t convert learning into outcome quickly, it may be a sign that you haven’t picked the right course or program. That’s why it is important to test the waters—go through the previews, read the testimonials, and talk to industry experts or alums—before going full throttle.

Unleash the curiosity inside you instead of being dragged down by FOMO. Happy learning!