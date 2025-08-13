Psychological flexibility is the key to resilience and growth

One of my clients, a week before his 30th birthday, asked me, “In the last two years, I feel I have gotten better at managing my stressors and learning techniques when it comes to managing overwhelming situations. As I’m going to step in to my 30s, I find myself at this junction where I want to consciously work towards developing skills that will allow me better mental health interpersonally and professionally. Is there a specific skill that adds to good life and our ability to stay resilient?"

I have often thought of this question and one of the qualities that is a predictor of our life satisfaction, capacity to engage with life, and our over all well-being is psychological flexibility. This skill offers us a lens to look at challenges from a place of agency rather than fall back on old, established habits or perspectives. In fact research shows that our ability to manage stress is closely tied to the concept of resilience, and it helps us make choices freely, rather than feeling stuck. We are living in a world that’s filled with polarised opinions and rigid stances. Given this understanding, psychological flexibility can take the shape of an anchor that allows people to operate from a place that’s in sync with who they are. That’s why it is crucial to develop it, and the good thing is we all can learn to cultivate this skill to grow and do better in both our personal and professional lives.

When I think of the term psychological flexibility, it evokes a feeling of spaciousness and adaptability. Instead of looking at life in one rigid way, psychological flexibility offers us an opportunity to view life with an awareness of our feelings, to mindfully pay attention to all emotions and be fully present in the moment. It also includes using this awareness to develop our capacity to behave in ways that reflect our personal values. While it sounds simple, as human beings we are creatures of habit. Very often we end up unconsciously or consciously choosing old ways of doing or even seeing things. That’s why adults fail to make space for psychological flexibility, unlike children, who are good at navigating the world and tricky situations with a fresh set of eyes, ears. They are not limited by their beliefs emerging from the past, or fears about the future.

As somebody who has generally been structured and disciplined for decades, I’m guilty of falling for rigid patterns too and sometimes getting in my own way. I behave in old familiar ways without even recognising whether it’s working or not for me. Over the years, slowly developing psychological flexibility has felt freeing because it has allowed me to operate in the present by assessing current needs when faced with challenges, hence helping me be more adaptable and considering new perspectives before I act.

How we see the world and people can become a self-limiting belief sometimes, so recognising when we need to make space for openness, curiosity, agility and patience is crucial. They are all components of psychological flexibility that allow us to not get stuck but manage difficult situations, whereby we know when to reach out for help or when to self-soothe. At the same time it allows us to discern when we need to go back to old ways of functioning or when to be spontaneous, yet operate from a place of our core values.

For me, learning to develop a beginner’s mindset, meditation, reading books and watching movies that belong to a genre I have not explored before has helped cultivate this skill. I spent two decades avoiding the gym and seven months back when I started it, I realised I enjoy it. I recognised how unconsciously my body and mind had fallen into a trap of rigidity and as a result I never even tried it to see how it felt.

Begin by observing and figuring out which areas of your life need psychological flexibility and then slowly start taking baby steps towards making room for it.

Sonali Gupta is a Mumbai-based psychotherapist. She is the author of the book You will be Alright: A Guide to Navigating Grief and has a YouTube channel, Mental Health with Sonali.