Psychological flexibility is the key to resilience and growth
Psychological flexibility allows us to be fully present in the moment, avoid old ways and keep an open mind
One of my clients, a week before his 30th birthday, asked me, “In the last two years, I feel I have gotten better at managing my stressors and learning techniques when it comes to managing overwhelming situations. As I’m going to step in to my 30s, I find myself at this junction where I want to consciously work towards developing skills that will allow me better mental health interpersonally and professionally. Is there a specific skill that adds to good life and our ability to stay resilient?"