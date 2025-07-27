Journalists don’t ‘collaborate’, influencers do
Terms from influencer marketing have crept into how PR folks talk to journalists, much to this writer’s annoyance
“Can we set a date for the collaboration?" a public relations executive asked me recently about fixing an interview slot with a business leader they were representing. Something about the question ticked me off instantly, but I put it down to my creeping middle-aged crankiness and being forced to exercise my terrible scheduling skills to consult my chaotic calendar. It was only later that I put a finger on the real source of my annoyance: the word “collaboration".
Let me put this down for the record: journalists don’t collaborate. They ask, question, probe, even interrogate. Features journalists like myself don’t often work on scams and exposes, but still, when we meet a business leader, we are not merely looking to parrot their views or give them a nice shiny aura. We contextualise both the positive and negative information we are given and we always, always strive to craft a narrative that is fair and balanced while being incisive. We are not in the business of writing hagiographies, for which we need to “collaborate" with our subjects.