Journalists don’t ‘collaborate’, influencers do

“Can we set a date for the collaboration?" a public relations executive asked me recently about fixing an interview slot with a business leader they were representing. Something about the question ticked me off instantly, but I put it down to my creeping middle-aged crankiness and being forced to exercise my terrible scheduling skills to consult my chaotic calendar. It was only later that I put a finger on the real source of my annoyance: the word “collaboration".

Let me put this down for the record: journalists don’t collaborate. They ask, question, probe, even interrogate. Features journalists like myself don’t often work on scams and exposes, but still, when we meet a business leader, we are not merely looking to parrot their views or give them a nice shiny aura. We contextualise both the positive and negative information we are given and we always, always strive to craft a narrative that is fair and balanced while being incisive. We are not in the business of writing hagiographies, for which we need to “collaborate" with our subjects.

You know who collaborates? Influencers—and with that thought, the final penny dropped. It’s part of something I have been subconsciously noticing for a while now—the adoption of terms from influencer marketing creeping into the way PR folks talk to journalists. They ask about “deliverables" and mention “opportunities" when they email you about a client they want you to write about. I have often wondered who this opportunity was for—me, the PR exec, the client? It finally made sense—this is how they would approach an influencer.

Let me be clear—I am not deriding influencers or their work. Many of them are fantastic content creators who sift through the clutter of our object-loving, consumerist culture, curate products and experiences that would work for any and every user, and entertain us endlessly. Being as object-loving and consumerist as the next person, I have benefited from their knowledge and taste more often than I can count. And I am also aware that in the current media landscape, the lines between influencers and journalists have blurred, especially when it comes to product categories like beauty and technology. As long as people are clear and precise about labelling their content as “paid partnerships" or variations thereof, I am perfectly satisfied with consuming it.

I do draw the line at terminology from an industry that is barely two decades old being applied to a profession that is decades, if not centuries, older, though. If anything, it should be the other way round surely, and shouldn’t influencers be held to the same standards as journalists?

Then, a friend in public relations I was ranting to said it was understandable because around 75% of their job today is dealing with individual content creators rather than journalists writing for mainstream media, and talking to both groups in distinct ways required too much code-switching for most junior PR folks. Many of them are barely out of college and have not grown up reading newspapers, she said, and to them, these distinctions are not very relevant.

It makes sense, but some part of me still cussedly refuses to be categorised with the ring-light bearers—put it down to creeping middle age.