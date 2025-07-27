Journalists don’t ‘collaborate’, influencers do

Let me be clear—I am not deriding influencers or their work. Many of them are fantastic content creators who sift through the clutter of our object-loving, consumerist culture, curate products and experiences that would work for any and every user, and entertain us endlessly. Being as object-loving and consumerist as the next person, I have benefited from their knowledge and taste more often than I can count. And I am also aware that in the current media landscape, the lines between influencers and journalists have blurred, especially when it comes to product categories like beauty and technology. As long as people are clear and precise about labelling their content as “paid partnerships" or variations thereof, I am perfectly satisfied with consuming it.