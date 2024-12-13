The boozy, glamorous world of publishing parties
SummaryPublishing parties are the liminal space where relationships between editors, authors, publicists and agents are forged in a variety of ways—and with a lot of wine
There would be plenty of boozy lunches, I was told. On workdays. And parties. Evenings filled with glamorous and frightfully intelligent people that would be the talk of town for days afterwards. Not to forget the adventures of fishing gems out of the “slush pile", being surrounded by books all day, every day.
As far as USPs go, my boss couldn’t have sold the job better because the pay was abysmal. Delhi it was, I decided, and moved to the city on a salary that just about covered the rent and kept me fed and clothed.