The boozy, glamorous world of publishing parties

For a commissioning editor hungry to discover new voices, these dos were my hunting ground, though little did I know how hard it would be for nobodies like me to be seen by said bright young talent at first. The first few months I braced myself with a drink or three, before I tried to work the room—only to meet with tight smiles and shifty eyes that kept darting around the room in case a “more important person" was around and deserved attention than a newbie from Kolkata. But soon enough I had cracked the code.