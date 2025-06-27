Why Puducherry's French citizens are returning to the seaside town
Puducherry’s Indian-French citizens are returning to set up businesses and foundations that preserve and promote their unique culture
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
"I had FOMO," says Audrey Pelerin, 39, a sustainability consultant, explaining why she moved to Puducherry from France. The French citizen was born in Le Blanc-Mesnil, a Parisian suburb, to French-Pondicherrian parents. Her father left for France to study in the 1970s and her mother joined him after their marriage in 1984. On both sides, over the years, family members made their way to France, with the exception of her maternal grandmother, who remained in Puducherry. As a teenager in France, Pelerin started wearing Indian clothes. She felt more at home during vacations in Puducherry. “At 15, I wondered if I should return. I wondered if I belonged here or there." Despite a comfortable life in Paris, she couldn’t shake off “a void" and a deep “internal push" to go to Puducherry. She also missed her grandmother. On her 29th birthday, she told friends her 30th celebration would be in Puducherry. Fifteen of her friends showed up.