Why Puducherry's French citizens are returning to the seaside town

In 2023, Ananda set up the Pondicherry City & Museum Lab Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to rejuvenating historical and heritage sites. Their flagship project is the Textile Museum Lab. Puducherry has a long legacy of textile weaving and indigo dyeing that predates the French. Back in 2 BC, there was a thriving cotton cloth and indigo dyeing production industry in Puducherry with active trade with the Roman empire. The tradition of weaving grew and as part of the Chola kingdom (10-13 CE), cotton cloth was one of the main goods for trade. When the French arrived, they established Pondicherry Swadeshi Cotton Mills (now owned by the ministry of textiles) and Anglo French Textiles (owned by the Puducherry government)—employing over 10,000 people at their peak. Ananda traces his family’s connection to these mills through his grandfather. Since the 1990s, the mills have ceased operation. Ananda’s team is working to revitalise this textile tradition. As part of this plan, the old textile factory will become home to the new museum, its architecture preserved. It’s being designed as a space to offer an immersive experience of the town’s textile heritage, while supporting local artisans, designers and innovators.