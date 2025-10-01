Puppy blues are real: Why bringing home a new dog can feel overwhelming
Parenting a pup can be overwhelming, but the good news is puppies grow, routines form and the confusion eases
When people picture bringing home a puppy, they usually imagine wagging tails, cuddles and endless joy. What often follows instead is a crash of exhaustion, regret and overwhelm. This is called the “puppy blues". Anyone who has cared for a newborn baby will recognise the feeling. Both involve sleepless nights, loss of freedom and the realisation that life has shifted forever.