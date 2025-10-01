The good news is that, as with children, the storm does pass. Puppies grow, routines form, and confusion eases. I still remember the relief of Musafir’s first full night of sleep and the pride when he came back to me in the park when called. Now he is the calm presence at my side, and it is hard to believe I once wondered if I could cope. Parenting, whether of a child or pup, is messy, tiring, and uncertain. If you are going through the puppy blues, know this: you aren’t failing, you’re adjusting. You’ll come through it stronger.