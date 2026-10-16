Does pushing the protests out of the heart of the city also put them out of people's minds?

Visibility was key to these movements; big dams may not have affected city dwellers directly, but they were sensitised to the loss of life, ecology, livelihood and culture that large infrastructure projects could cause. But as infrastructure projects like the Metro took over south Mumbai, the azadi of Azad Maidan itself seems to have diminished as diversions and barricades of all sorts emerged. Despite being right in front of the BMC building and CSMT station, due to reduced space, people, especially those travelling long distances, find it hard to assemble and stay on in the maidan as hours, and sometimes days, go by. The less you see, the less you witness, the less you feel for a cause that may not be yours directly.