Does pushing the protests out of the heart of the city also put them out of people's minds?

At some point, different dispensations decided that the inconvenience—their reasons were traffic and chaos but perhaps it was the inconvenience of accountability being scrutinised—of public protests, demonstrations and morchas was more important than the causes, issues and in general, the fundamental right to protest or assemble peacefully. Over a period, places such as Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Azad Maidan in Mumbai and a small area of Freedom Park in Bengaluru, became “designated protest sites”, or places where people could seek police permission before holding a protest that would be confined to that space. (It is another matter that under Article 19 it is the fundamental right of people to protest and assemble—which means there is no requirement for permission or designation of areas for protest).