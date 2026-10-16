Does pushing the protests out of the heart of the city also put them out of people's minds?

One of my childhood memories is travelling through Bombay (now Mumbai) of the 1980s and reading “Chalo Dilli” written in mud red colour on various public walls such as those bordering railway tracks. Sometimes they would say “dhadak morcha” making our hearts race a little as we passed by. It felt like a call to take on power centres, the bull by its horns and all of that. And in keeping with that, morchas or long public marches to public institutions such as Mantralaya were not uncommon.
One of my childhood memories is travelling through Bombay (now Mumbai) of the 1980s and reading “Chalo Dilli” written in mud red colour on various public walls such as those bordering railway tracks. Sometimes they would say “dhadak morcha” making our hearts race a little as we passed by. It felt like a call to take on power centres, the bull by its horns and all of that. And in keeping with that, morchas or long public marches to public institutions such as Mantralaya were not uncommon.
At some point, different dispensations decided that the inconvenience—their reasons were traffic and chaos but perhaps it was the inconvenience of accountability being scrutinised—of public protests, demonstrations and morchas was more important than the causes, issues and in general, the fundamental right to protest or assemble peacefully. Over a period, places such as Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Azad Maidan in Mumbai and a small area of Freedom Park in Bengaluru, became “designated protest sites”, or places where people could seek police permission before holding a protest that would be confined to that space. (It is another matter that under Article 19 it is the fundamental right of people to protest and assemble—which means there is no requirement for permission or designation of areas for protest).
At some point, different dispensations decided that the inconvenience—their reasons were traffic and chaos but perhaps it was the inconvenience of accountability being scrutinised—of public protests, demonstrations and morchas was more important than the causes, issues and in general, the fundamental right to protest or assemble peacefully. Over a period, places such as Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Azad Maidan in Mumbai and a small area of Freedom Park in Bengaluru, became “designated protest sites”, or places where people could seek police permission before holding a protest that would be confined to that space. (It is another matter that under Article 19 it is the fundamental right of people to protest and assemble—which means there is no requirement for permission or designation of areas for protest).
These sites have been witness to some crucial, memorable civic movements in this country, including 2011’s India Against Corruption and the massive public protests for women’s safety (Nirbhaya) in 2012 in Delhi, and the Farmers’ Long March, a series of farmers’ marches from Nashik to Mumbai in the 2010s, and more. Cut to now. Last week and some weeks before that, we watched students and ordinary citizens occupy Delhi and several other cities, demanding accountability from the government. And more disturbingly, we saw the crackdown that was chilling in more ways than one. From using cameras, lathis (some reports say they were embedded with nails) and tear gas to pointing rifles at student protestors, the police have been brazen.
As permissions for protests were withdrawn, and demonstrations postponed, cancelled or relegated to a far-off corner, it’s worth thinking about the latest hammer on Jantar Mantar. Instead of Jantar Mantar in central Delhi, about a half-hour walk from Parliament, people will have to find their way to Ramlila Maidan, CBD Ground or Burari Ground, between 6-21km away from the heart of Delhi because the government has denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. Not only does it make it harder to protest (if that were a thing) because of the logistics of distance and expense, it also takes people with genuine complaints farther away from the common public.
This is not by accident. Relegating protestors to a designated area for reasons of law and order essentially ensures that other citizens who may not be part of the movement yet may be curious will not be “exposed” to such “deviant” behaviour. They won’t know what the farmers with green shawls, or anganwadi akkas (sisters) with their worn-out bags, or Gen Z with their pungent-as-wasabi placards look like when they’re demanding justice, accountability, a fair deal, or their basic right to life.
Etched in memory
Author and activist Aakar Patel, who was briefly detained in Bengaluru earlier this week when he joined the protests at Freedom Park for transparency in electoral practices, told Lounge, “The intent of the state is to take the protest out of the public view,” adding that it was those who break out of designated sites who have the most successful movements. Places such as Shaheen Bagh and Singhu border in Delhi, where protesters picked and created their own sites outside of designated areas, will forever be etched in the memory of this nation for altering the course of history.
In Mumbai, I remember meeting the mother of Khwaja Yunus, a victim of alleged custodial death, at Azad Maidan sometime after he died in custody in 2003 as she tried to seek justice for her son. Alongside her, were several other groups of people “protesting” from their given spaces—including anganwadi workers, bank employees and civic or environmental activists—all packed into the same corner of the cricket ground, opposite the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in Fort. I have met Medha Patkar at the same place, too, on various occasions as she kept the Narmada Bachao Andolan alive in the villages, on the streets, in the media and on every platform possible.
Visibility was key to these movements; big dams may not have affected city dwellers directly, but they were sensitised to the loss of life, ecology, livelihood and culture that large infrastructure projects could cause. But as infrastructure projects like the Metro took over south Mumbai, the azadi of Azad Maidan itself seems to have diminished as diversions and barricades of all sorts emerged. Despite being right in front of the BMC building and CSMT station, due to reduced space, people, especially those travelling long distances, find it hard to assemble and stay on in the maidan as hours, and sometimes days, go by. The less you see, the less you witness, the less you feel for a cause that may not be yours directly.
In Bengaluru, barricades, walls and massive road dividers outside Freedom Park make it impossible to get a clear view of who is at a protest, and why and what they are saying. Contrast that with the place where people gathered earlier in Bengaluru, Townhall, which is a striking heritage building at a busy junction where people could line the steps and the space around it. As they sat or stood with placards, no passerby could ignore them—neither citizens nor authorities and those in positions of power. During the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in 2019-20, hundreds of people would gather at Townhall day after day.
Earlier this year, when I met the farmers at Devanahalli who managed to get a rollback on the acquisition of their land for an aerospace park, they said they had received little attention when they were stationed at the “designated protest site” of Freedom Park for months. Hardly anyone took notice of the farmers there—politicians or the general public. It was only their very public padayatra and their sit-in at Channarayapatna for 1,198 days that got then chief minister Siddaramaiah to cancel the land acquisition notification.
Patel points to another aspect of protest in India: that mobilisation is usually by affected communities. “In our part of world, people mobilise when it affects them personally,” he says, giving the example of the dominant component being farmers in case of the farm law protests, Muslim women for the anti-CAA protests, and young women in case of the Nirbhaya gang rape case. However, over the last few months, there “seems to have been a shift” with people pouring out in large numbers for education reforms first, and now more importantly, to question the electoral roll revision and consequent deletions of voters. The protesting crowd has mixed identities in different places. “It’s new… It has broken out of ‘does it affect me personally’,” says Patel.
Today’s protests, especially those led by the students, have courage and a fearless belief and conviction about wanting a change. When one comes without the baggage of ideology, stereotypes or prejudices, it is hard to predict the flow of the raging river. Which is perhaps why the state is pulling out all stops to control it by force. Ironically, in Bengaluru too, despite the Congress being in power, protestors were detained. It points to the irrepressible urge for every authority to curb what they don’t understand.
Patel says fundamental rights—freedoms under Article 19, which includes the freedom to assemble peacefully—have a “high degree of protection and are being curbed and limited”. He cautioned that once the idea that the government can “curb these freedoms takes hold, it spreads rapidly” and can take the form of anything from takedowns on YouTube and social media to redesignating sites for protest. “Unless the citizenry breaks out of that cage that they are made to believe in, it will be difficult,” he says. But going by the spirit of the people who have turned out despite the curbs, this isn’t over yet. Sometimes Newton’s law of action and reaction unfolds among people too. The more these spaces shrink, the bounce-back might just be fiercer and stronger.
Prachi Pinglay-Plumber is an independent journalist and professor of practice at Central Campus, CHRIST University, Bengaluru.