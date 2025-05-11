Travel: In a world of noise, silence becomes the ultimate luxury trip

Noise. It was the first thing that hit me when I stepped out for a morning walk after I returned home to India from a two-month break in a small British town. Screeching brakes, loud horns, vendor calls, ringing phones, barking dogs, intermittent chatter…a loud litany of sounds threatened to drown my thoughts.

It led me to think that in a world moving at a frenetic pace, there’s been a silent casualty: quiet.

A relentless soundtrack to our always-on lives means that opportunities to find silence are rare. Perhaps that’s why, in a year marked by unprecedented temperatures and rising consciousness about the environmental damage, the desire for silent travel is growing.

US-based non-profit Global Wellness Institute had way back in 2017, in a report, identified “sharp new desires: for actual silence, quiet contemplation, to leave the shrieking world behind", and to be near and hear the silence of nature. Last year, Pinterest’s travel report cited “quiet life travel" as one of its most popular trends. “The quest for a quieter, more serene lifestyle is rising, with searches for ‘quiet life’ soaring by 530%. This longing for simplicity has extended to travel—since last year, searches for ‘quiet places’ and ‘calm places’ have increased by 50% and 42% respectively," the report observed.

“Quiet travel is about choosing destinations and experiences that promote calm. Rather than following crowds to typical tourist hubs, people are now turning to quieter, lesser-known locations for more peaceful retreats," says Himani Arora, who runs an Ahmedabad-based bespoke travel agency Shirin Travel.

With people seeking options and destinations that offer a respite from the constant buzz of connectivity and digital distractions, silent stays, quiet meditation retreats and the silent walking trend, which has made a huge impact on TikTok, are growing worldwide. Expedia’s Unpack 25 travel trend report reveals that 63% travellers were keen to visit an off-the-beaten-track destination on their next trip, indicating a “growing desire for quieter, more meaningful vacations".

Hari Ganapathy, Chennai-based co-founder of online travel company Pickyourtrail, says the rise in demand for quiet travel is a direct response to the growing need for introspection and escape from the constant bustle of modern life. “Destinations are increasingly being chosen by travellers seeking serenity, relaxation, nature and culture," he says.

Pickyourtrail’s study underscores that that “quiet travel is resonating strongly with those seeking quality time with loved ones, without the distractions of typical tourist spots".

Hotels, resorts and tour operators have launched quiet retreats and silent experiences as the demand for genuine silence rises. Hotels that offer unfettered quiet have become popular, be it Sitara Himalaya, near Mount Meru and in Kullu Valley, which invites visitors to pause, reflect and reconnect with the natural world; Taj Madikeri Resort and Spa, which is located in the Western Ghats at the crossroads of Coorg’s wildlife sanctuaries; Ahilya by the Sea, a serene escape set across three villas in Goa; House of Rohet, which runs boutique hotels in Rajasthan; or the Kumaon, perched on a ridge in the shadow of the Nanda Devi Range.

The international options are many. Dark Retreats in Oregon offers a five-day stays in Tidewater, Oregon, as “a great space for self-care" through living in the darkness, digital detox and a healthy diet. BookRetreats has silent meditation retreats in Bali, Portugal, Mexico, the Netherlands, North Carolina, Quebec and California. In Finland, Utula Nature offers a silent stay amidst the pines on Lake Saimaa, while Peace & Quiet Hotel in Jokkmok, Sweden, located amid spruce forests and surrounded by the wilderness of the Lule River, isn’t easy to get to. But that doesn’t mean that people seeking quietude aren’t lining up.

Vikram Chauhan, co-founder and president, Quiet Parks International (QPI), a non-profit committed to saving quiet for the benefit of all life by designating “quiet areas" across the world, believes that quiet is a fast-depleting resource and the growing desire for quiet travel is “directly related to the noise around us". QPI has designated four national parks, in the US, Ecuador and Namibia, as “quiet" destinations. More than 10 urban parks have the silent designation, including Hampstead Heath in London and Hansta Nature Reserve, Stockholm.

“When you listen to silence (and sounds of a place), particularly in nature—truly listen with all your attention—your mind becomes quiet. In that quiet mind, you realise who you truly are. It’s such a revelation, such a freedom," he says.

Apart from affecting our world and environment, the rising noise levels worldwide are impacting our quality of life. According to the World Health Organization, excessive noise can “disturb sleep; cause adverse cardiovascular, metabolic, psychophysiological and birth outcomes; lead to cognitive and hearing impairment; reduce performance; and provoke annoyance responses and changes in social behaviour".

Gurugram-based Samir Parikh, director, mental health and behavioural sciences, Fortis Healthcare, says the effects of noise pollution can be physical and psychological, including “stress, anxiety, sleep disturbance, cardiovascular problems and reduced cognitive function".

Research also shows that spending time in quiet nature reduces stress, anxiety, depression, repetitive thoughts, and restores attention. “Our brains and bodies respond to silence much as they do meditation: with a drop in stress hormones and breathing rates, and a rise in concentration levels and a sense of calmness," Dr Parikh says. This makes it vital for everybody to find daily doses of calm and quiet, as and when possible, he adds.

According to research firm Allied Market Research, the global wellness retreat market (which includes mindfulness retreats) is set to double by 2032, reaching $364 billion, with demand driven by increased stress, a growing consciousness surrounding wellness and a “desire for digital detoxification". The quest for quiet is also likely to drive demand.

Dehradun-based author Shefali Nautiyal focuses on finding quiet, to “escape the noise of everyday life, be it work, other people, the information overload, even my own thoughts", to be able to find the space to write. Nautiyal says she routinely goes on quiet walks and treks in the mountains to pause and savour natural beauty in peace.

“Silent travel works as an antidote… A quietcation is the best way to unwind and recalibrate in a chaotic world," Arora says.

In A Book of Silence, British author Sara Maitland writes that “in our noise-obsessed culture it is very easy to forget just how many of the major physical forces on which we depend are silent—gravity, electricity, light, tides, the unseen and unheard spinning of the whole cosmos".

The quest for quiet could perhaps serve as a silent reminder.

Teja Lele writes on travel and lifestyle.