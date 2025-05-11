Travel: In a world of noise, silence becomes the ultimate luxury trip

Hotels, resorts and tour operators have launched quiet retreats and silent experiences as the demand for genuine silence rises. Hotels that offer unfettered quiet have become popular, be it Sitara Himalaya, near Mount Meru and in Kullu Valley, which invites visitors to pause, reflect and reconnect with the natural world; Taj Madikeri Resort and Spa, which is located in the Western Ghats at the crossroads of Coorg’s wildlife sanctuaries; Ahilya by the Sea, a serene escape set across three villas in Goa; House of Rohet, which runs boutique hotels in Rajasthan; or the Kumaon, perched on a ridge in the shadow of the Nanda Devi Range.