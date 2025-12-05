Farhina Ahmed, 23, looks forward to October each year, when she meets Julia, her friend from Spain. They first met in 2022, striking up a conversation by the pool of their Jaipur hotel. “She is 30-years older than me, with a daughter my age, and runs a clothing brand and visits India for work every year. We just got talking and had a wonderful conversation about our interests," says Ahmed, an independent researcher from Assam. They went shopping and sightseeing, meeting again by chance in October 2023, when they were both in Jaipur at the same hotel. Since then, they have bookmarked their annual autumn meet-up.

“We meet by the pool and chat about what has happened with us in the past year," she says. “We have this non-judgmental space, where we can tell each other anything." Their annual meet-up may be unique to their relationship, but rituals between friends, family or partners are common. Whether it’s two thrill-loving friends watching a horror movie together on each other’s birthdays, a weekly family lunch, or a morning cup of tea with a parent, such traditions strengthen bonds and symbolise care and presence in each other’s lives.

Psychological theory refers to these practices as “relational rituals" or “interaction rituals". “In family systems theory, such rituals are part of the “family culture" or “relational culture"—the unique set of practices, habits and traditions that define how individuals connect within a relationship or family," says Gurugram-based psychologist Ann Philipose, who works with individuals, couples and families. These behaviours aid emotional regulation, attachment and intimacy, while offering predictability, healing, security, growth and continuity.

BRIDGING THE GAP

While in-person connections are special, long-distance rituals can be just as meaningful. Delhi-based culinary consultant Kishi Arora, 44, and her friend, Crystal McCrory, also 44, have exchanged earrings for two decades. They met in 2004 while working together in the US. “It started when I admired a pair of earrings Crystal had bought in Egypt," says Arora. “I asked if I could swap it for one of mine from India."

Even after Arora moved back to India in 2007, the tradition continued. “We usually meet every two years; other times my sister in the US acts as courier," says Arora. They usually swap pieces from their cherished collections, occasionally gifting new pieces. It’s also a cultural exchange, says Arora, remembering the unusual glow-in the-dark skeleton earrings from Mexico (Crystal is of Mexican origin) she received one year, while she has sent several Indian styles, including a pair of silver jhumkas, last year. They speak often, but it is this enduring ritual, which helps bridge the physical gap. “Dil chahiye (one has to be large-hearted) to give something of your own to another. This gives me a sense of belonging and connection, despite the distance."

Philipose explains such gestures as “powerful touchpoints." “These shared memories act as a ‘relational reserve’—a memory bank of connection that sustains the relationship during the gaps."

Continuity and growth define Saurabh Kumar’s ritual with two college friends. Since 2018, the 47-year-old Noida-based hospitality professional has met them every two weeks at the same Connaught Place bar, usually at the same table. “We’ve continued here because the emphasis is on meeting, not planning when and where," he says. “It’s familiar— we enjoy the beer and catch up." Their simple tradition has endured through transitions and life phases, the regularity adding depth to their connection. “We may not have major updates each time, but we are up to speed with each other’s lives. We’d still be close without this regular catch-up, but we wouldn’t know the smaller, everyday details."

That holds true for Delhi-based communications professional, Nishi , 37, who picnics each winter with her college friend, Ruhi, who visits from Mumbai (both friends chose to only share their first names). Their tradition began in 2019, when they decided to skip cafés for Delhi’s gardens where they chat, read, eat oranges and enjoy being outdoors. “Being in different cities, it’s difficult to be actively involved in each other’s lives," says Nishi. “This makes the picnic more special. We know no matter how busy we get, once we meet, we’ll catch up peacefully on a year’s worth of news."

Nishi says these rituals are a beautiful and practical way to keep relationships thriving. “Sometimes we need the push of a long-standing tradition to take out time for each other."

Some rituals are born of adversity, providing healing and connection. When Arora’s father was ill some years ago, she began taking her mother to Delhi’s Café Lota for a break. This evolved into a monthly tradition, demonstrating how rituals are important to break the routine of everyday relationships. “My mom can cook for an army, but won’t make herself a cup of tea," says Arora. “So, I take her out each month and we just chat for two hours about random things over snacks and tea."

Philipose highlights the meaning of these rituals transcending the act itself. “It’s not just about drinking tea. It is a regular affirmation of love, care and presence, an unspoken ‘I see you, I value you, I’m here for you’." One can start a ritual at any point in a relationship, but for it to grow organically there is a need for time and space. “In the lives we lead today, especially in cities, there is paucity of both. Intentionality is required," says Philipose.

Anahita Nair, a 34-year-old hospitality professional in Hyderabad and her Mumbai-based best friend, Karina Mehta, 35, have one such deliberate tradition: “masala-movie" sessions. “We’ve known each other since school. When we meet (at least twice a year), we usually have a sleepover and watch silly, cheesy films we’ve seen before," says Nair. “We know all the dialogue, comment and make fun of the nonsensical storylines." Other activities fill their time together, but these movie sessions are when they truly relax, the “silliness" proving to be cathartic. “We can just crack up and say what we feel. It’s special because these jokes are ours."

FAMILY TIES

Often, it is our closest relationships—family and partners—that we take for granted. Rituals, however ordinary, can keep these bonds alive: a daily walk, an annual celebration, or a weekend outing. “In the Indian context, rituals often reinforce a shared identity—whether it’s a family identity, a friend group tradition, or a couple’s unique dynamic," says Philipose. “They allow people to say: This is who we are as a unit."