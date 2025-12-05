Even after Arora moved back to India in 2007, the tradition continued. “We usually meet every two years; other times my sister in the US acts as courier," says Arora. They usually swap pieces from their cherished collections, occasionally gifting new pieces. It’s also a cultural exchange, says Arora, remembering the unusual glow-in the-dark skeleton earrings from Mexico (Crystal is of Mexican origin) she received one year, while she has sent several Indian styles, including a pair of silver jhumkas, last year. They speak often, but it is this enduring ritual, which helps bridge the physical gap. “Dil chahiye (one has to be large-hearted) to give something of your own to another. This gives me a sense of belonging and connection, despite the distance."