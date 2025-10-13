When is the ‘right’ time to quit your job?

By Thursday afternoon, Rohit Sharma already knew how his Friday would end. The content lead at a Mumbai-based advertising agency would be on back-to-back calls, clearing last-minute escalations, and logging off exhausted well past 9pm. The weekend offered little respite. By Sunday evening, the familiar heaviness returned. “I stopped recognizing myself," the 38-year-old says. “I was snappy with my team, perpetually tired, and constantly thinking about quitting. But I was also scared of what would happen if I did."

Across the country in Bengaluru, Ananya Nair faced a different dilemma. For the 34-year-old brand manager at a global FMCG company, everything was “right" on paper: a good salary, a swanky office, and international work trips. Yet, she felt hollow. She recalls, “I would sit in meetings wondering why I was even there. The only time I felt alive was on weekends, cooking and filming recipes for Instagram."

Two professionals, two very different jobs. Both confronting the same question: Had their roles run their course?

The decision to quit is one of the hardest career decisions to make. If you leave too early, you risk looking impatient. On the other hand, staying too long can lead to stagnation, burnout, or resentment.

The slow build-up

For most, the decision to quit doesn’t arise from a single bad day. It’s the result of a slow accumulation of fatigue, frustration, and disconnection. Overwork is often the first sign.

Sharma recalls waking up each morning dreading the day ahead; not because of one impossible boss or multiple deadlines, but because the rhythm of his work had become unsustainable. “I wasn’t performing badly," he says, “but I was permanently exhausted."

When he finally quit, it made sense. He joined a smaller company with balanced working hours and less pay, but felt happier. “For the first time in years, I actually looked forward to Mondays," he says. “The work is manageable, my evenings are mine, I feel like myself again."

Yet, the decision to leave often comes before the relief. For many, it begins with the realization that they are no longer growing. After a few years in the same role, work can start to feel like muscle memory; efficient, but uninspiring.

Bhakti Talati, a Mumbai-based work-life balance coach and resume building strategist, notes, “When you are no longer challenged, when projects no longer stretch you, that’s when stagnation sets in."

Value misalignment can also trigger the urge to leave. Nair remembers a product launch presentation when it hit her: she didn’t believe in the product anymore. “It wasn’t a big meltdown moment. It was silent knowing that I didn’t want this to be my work for the next five years."

Sometimes, it’s not the job that changes, it’s you. Parenthood, caregiving responsibilities, or simply stepping into a new decade of life can shift your career priorities.

Warning signs often appear before we consciously recognize them, points out Dr Anjali Singh, assistant professor (human resource and organizational behaviour), KJ Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai. “Absenteeism, a drop in initiative, lower task focus, and poor generation of new ideas are all red flags. When performance goals start slipping and you feel disconnected from team outcomes, it’s time to seek new challenges," she adds.

Rough patch or structural problem?

Not every bad quarter is a reason to leave. The real challenge lies in distinguishing a temporary slump from a deeper, systemic issue.

When Sharma first felt drained, his manager suggested taking a week off. It helped temporarily. “I came back fresh, but within two months, I was back in the same cycle," he says. “That’s when I started wondering if the problem was bigger than just fatigue."

Talati recommends stepping back and observing patterns over time. “Ask yourself if the stress you’re feeling is tied to a particular project or season, or if it persists even when things are relatively calm," she says. “If you find yourself complaining about the same things week after week—chaotic processes, lack of recognition, or feeling invisible—it’s probably a structural issue, not just a passing rough patch."

This distinction can be critical, adds Singh. “A temporary rough patch will usually ease when the project ends, the quarter closes, or leadership changes."

But if nothing shifts despite your efforts, staying may hurt your performance and mental health.

When a pivot is the answer

Sometimes, the solution isn’t a new job, it’s a different life. Nair, with 12 years of industry experience, tested the waters with her food videos for a year before resigning. “It was terrifying to walk away from a steady paycheck. But every day feels like mine now. Even on hard days, I’m working for myself."

For Gurugram-based sales executive Neha Lakhani, 34, the shift was quieter but deliberate. After nearly a decade in advertising, she realised her most meaningful moments were on the yoga mat. She saved aggressively for two years, became a certified instructor, and slowly built a community. “It wasn’t a burnout story. I just wanted to build something of my own, at my own pace. The best decisions are made before you hit rock bottom."

Not every reinvention requires giving up a salary or starting over from scratch. Mumbai-based Siddharth Gupta, 41, opted for a lateral move. After years in tech consulting, he realized his work had gone on autopilot. After an executive course and extensive networking, he joined a growth-stage startup as COO. “I was nervous at first, but the energy is infectious. I feel sharper and more engaged than I have in years."

The common thread in all three stories: clarity, preparation, and courage. Each tested their choices—through side projects, training, or short courses—before making the leap.

Preparing to quit

Singh says most careers have a ‘sweet spot’ for growth. “Typically, two to five years in a role allows you to learn, build credibility, and develop a fresh vision," she explains. “Leaving before two years can signal instability, while staying much longer can lead to saturation." But she cautions that there’s no one-size-fits-all answer. The right time to move depends on the industry, your role, and your personal goals.

Once you decide to leave, preparation is key. Experts recommend updating your résumé and LinkedIn profile to reflect recent achievements, networking both inside and outside your industry, and investing in upskilling.

If you already have incoming job offers but are unsure whether to take the leap, it helps to approach the decision systematically. “Compare the pros and cons of your current role versus the new opportunities, considering factors such as growth potential, work-life balance, and alignment with your long-term career goals," suggests Talati. In addition, identify which of your professional needs are unmet in your current job, and consider whether the new roles address those gaps.

Talati warns that transitions can be emotionally draining. “Optimising résumés, interviewing, and facing rejections can chip away at your confidence. Share your journey with a trusted friend or mentor who can remind you of your strengths and keep you grounded."

Perhaps the most practical piece of advice is financial planning. Experts like Talati and Singh recommend saving at least six months of expenses before quitting. If you are taking a sabbatical, switching industries, or freelancing, a nine- to twelve-month cushion is safer.

Taking on small freelance projects while still employed can also test the waters and ease some of the financial pressure. “It builds confidence and gives you a softer landing," Talati says.

Quitting gracefully

Leaving on good terms is crucial. Give proper notice, document handovers, mentor successors if possible, and thank colleagues. Singh emphasizes, “An amicable exit preserves professional relationships and keeps doors open for future opportunities."

Ultimately, quitting is less about abandoning a job and more about reclaiming your career on your own terms. It’s a chance to align your work with your values, your energy, and your long-term goals. As Sharma puts it, “It wasn’t an easy decision, but now I feel in control of my life again. I’m learning, growing, and most importantly, enjoying the journey."

