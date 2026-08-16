Why Urdu writer Qurratulain Hyder was at home anywhere in the world

Despite her light-heartedness, Hyder was uncompromising in her need to protect her privacy. If a steady stream of table-talk, with gossipy bits thrown in, was her default mode, she remained steadfastly elusive about delving into her own life, especially the trauma of Partition. “These elisions are by design. Hyder wants the world to perceive her as she would like to be perceived,” Rizvi says. “She writes about all the people around her, they are part and parcel of her life. But she definitely does not want the limelight to fall on her. That was, I think, a part of her being, her sensibility, her nature.”