Why Urdu writer Qurratulain Hyder was at home anywhere in the world

The remark, which appears in A Tilt in Time, a new translation of selections from her multi-volume biographical work Kar-e-Jahan Daraz Hai (Immense is the Work of the World) by Fatima Rizvi, is emblematic not only of Hyder’s feelings towards the division of the subcontinent but also of an entire generation’s, uprooted from both sides of the border after the British departed in 1947.