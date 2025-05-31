Why Rafael Nadal will forever remain the greatest star of French Open
As tennis legend Rafael Nadal bids an emotional goodbye to the sport, a new book takes stock of his wins on the clay court of the French Open
When the Roland Garros, venue for the Grand Slam formerly known as the French Open, honoured Rafael Nadal earlier this week, it did so by unveiling a plaque on court with the player’s footprint and signature. Court Philippe-Chatrier will bear Nadal’s footprint forever, on its striking red clay, as a reminder to future generations how big these shoes are to fill.
In his new book The Warrior: Rafael Nadal and his Kingdom of Clay, Christopher Clarey reiterates that point repeatedly and with good reason. Nadal won 14 titles at this venue, a record that’s widely considered unbeatable and twice the previous record number of seven by Chris Evert. During the course of these 14 titles over 20 years, he built a 112-4 win-loss record, and remained unbeaten in all 14 finals he contested.