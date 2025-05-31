Why Rafael Nadal will forever remain the greatest star of French Open

Also Read Who will replace Rafael Nadal as the master of clay?

He played a lot of his matches with painkiller injections and though there have been enough suspicions—given his quick recoveries and subsequent successes—Nadal has never been cited or sanctioned for failing a doping test. “I have so many positive things in life, so many reasons to be happy and content with everything that I have. I don’t need to create for myself a need or an obsession to try and get something more," says Nadal, in one of his typically philosophical pronouncements. “There’s a book in his transcripts," former French Open champion and now commentator Jim Courier tells Clarey. “Someone could cherry-pick the Tao of Rafa in his press conferences because he simplifies things that mystify a lot of athletes."