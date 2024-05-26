Rafael Nadal: The man who taught us how to love clay

My teacher passed away the other day, the one I loved the most, who walked me patiently through W.H. Auden and into foreign worlds of verse. To love something is often to first wander through it with a guide. Someone to help you appreciate sculpture, or the nuances of a rock face, or journey deeper into a style of music. Something you never really fully grasped till you were properly introduced to it and then seized by it.

Maybe Hari Prasad Chaurasia led you into Hindustani classical music and Michael Jordan into the thin air of wonder. Maybe David Attenborough took you gently through nature and Carl Sagan set you off on your first voyages into space.

And maybe Rafael Nadal taught you how to love clay.

Maybe, of course, you knew this surface before, an affection built by Chris Evert’s knife-throwing accuracy and the warm grin of Gustavo Kuerten. Maybe you were hypnotised by that low-pulse Viking called Bjorn Borg or tickled by the two-handed teenage intimidation of Monica Seles. Or just grinned at watching old serve-and-volleyers stumble as if trapped in quicksand.

Maybe you were suspicious. Maybe you thought Paris tedious, an over-long conversation on a laundry-challenging surface, leaving mud-caked players looking as the writer Michael Mewshaw perfectly put it: “Batter-fried". But then this no-sleeved deity of the dirt, sweat raining, forehand swirling, feet sliding, changed it all.

Slowly, across 20 years, vocabularies altered. People started talking funny. Stuff about point construction, topspin RPM (revolutions per minute), coal residue in the surface, the heaviness when it rained and, yes, that two-point programme. As in you win the point against Nadal in the 13th shot, and then discover, well, f*** this, it’s not over, because he, this dusty samurai, has got it back, again, and now you have to restart, and really what’s the bloody point of it all.

Pause. A story. It’s 2014 and Robby Ginepri—who tells this tale at his press conference—is practising with some pals and the draw is out and this conversation occurs.