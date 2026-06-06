Rohit Brijnath: Netflix’s 'Rafa' documentary is a brutal look at Nadal’s career

Pain is the promise of sport. Pain is the price. Pick up any sports book and you will meet it. In Anquetil, Alone, the five-time Tour de France winner Jacques Anquetil, writes that “I train in pain”. When he’s riding, his body so taut that it is “unbearable”, he forces himself not to change his posture. “My back is crying out but I pull even harder on the pedals. Simply to raise my head for an instant to relieve the pain in the nape of my neck would cost me seconds”.