Rohit Brijnath: Netflix’s 'Rafa' documentary is a brutal look at Nadal’s career

As a word, “endurance” has a rugged heft to it. It speaks of fortitude and spirit and summons images of mountaineers in thin air and marathoners at the teetering edge of exhaustion. It is the name of Ernest Shackleton’s ship as he sailed for the Antarctic and should have been the title of Rafael Nadal’s new documentary. This too concerns a voyage to the far reaches of suffering.
As a word, “endurance” has a rugged heft to it. It speaks of fortitude and spirit and summons images of mountaineers in thin air and marathoners at the teetering edge of exhaustion. It is the name of Ernest Shackleton’s ship as he sailed for the Antarctic and should have been the title of Rafael Nadal’s new documentary. This too concerns a voyage to the far reaches of suffering.
Suffering is the heart and veins and ligaments and bones of Rafa, the four-part documentary just released on Netflix. Suffering is Nadal’s religion, badge, choice, addiction and challenge. Sometimes even he is not certain if it is worth it.
Suffering is the heart and veins and ligaments and bones of Rafa, the four-part documentary just released on Netflix. Suffering is Nadal’s religion, badge, choice, addiction and challenge. Sometimes even he is not certain if it is worth it.
We’re familiar with Nadal’s willingness to scrap and to offer all of himself to a cause—every point being a cause—and yet Rafa peels back his suffering and shows us its intense insides. It lets us see the defeat on his face in a car. It lets us crawl with him into MRI chambers and hear how repeated painkillers led to two perforations in his intestines. It is, at once, inspirational and mad, moving and unhealthy.
Every athlete suffers and none wants to yield and we are drawn to this conflict. On fields everywhere, sportspeople make claims to giving 100% and yet one number can have many versions. Nadal’s makes even other athletes wince.
In a match 15-odd years ago, the hardy squash player Saurav Ghosal partially tore his plantar fascia in the third game when he was up 2-0 and 7-3. “It felt like someone had shot a bullet into my foot,” he remembers. “I came off court in agony, then went back on to try and push through the pain, ended up losing that third game, 12-10, and stopped because it would have torn fully”.
For six months he iced his foot 10 times a day before returning to competition. He knows pain, still he sees Rafa and thinks “How?”
Pain is the promise of sport. Pain is the price. Pick up any sports book and you will meet it. In Anquetil, Alone, the five-time Tour de France winner Jacques Anquetil, writes that “I train in pain”. When he’s riding, his body so taut that it is “unbearable”, he forces himself not to change his posture. “My back is crying out but I pull even harder on the pedals. Simply to raise my head for an instant to relieve the pain in the nape of my neck would cost me seconds”.
Emil Zatopek, the distance runner, was doing—as the book Today We Die A Little revealed—5 x 200m, 20 x 400m and again 5 x 200m. Every day in army boots. Cyclist Chris Hoy kept a mattress beside his stationary cycle so that when he was exhausted he’d simply fall off. It’s as if suffering is simply a daily negotiation.
But Nadal somehow feels unique—why didn’t they interview athletes from other sports about him?—because of time. The pain in his foot (and the discovery he suffered from the degenerative Mueller-Weiss syndrome) arrived in 2005 and shadowed him like a thug till he retired in 2024.
It is an entire career built on discomfort. It is a legend of a running man forged on a malformed foot. It is an athlete who required numbing injections being honoured with a plaque at Roland Garros with an imprint of a foot. What was he made of?
His coach Carlos Moya ventured an answer.
“Different material”.
And yet even as endurance might be a talent, beyond a point we have to be cautious with suffering. It can be admired and yet not mythologised. There is something heroic to Nadal and yet also something unsettling. How far is too far? Should athletes make these decisions? What is the cost to the body? Is stopping an act of surrender?
Why Rafa works as a documentary is because of where it takes us. Modern athletes are wary of revealing who they are, camouflaging themselves behind anodyne quotes and posting posturing clips on Instagram. Weakness understandably has to be veiled, internal conflict has to be concealed.
And so it’s refreshing to see Nadal—who has retired of course—without his cape. As the camera trails him, he fears, he weeps and we learn he sees a psychiatrist. He is so nervous in one locker room scene that he keeps disappearing to pee. He once wears uncertainty so clearly that Novak Djokovic notices it and says after a final, “You could see some doubt in him and I wanted him to feel that”.
The documentary in sports is too often a self-serving indulgence these days and having a cameraman in attendance has become one of the accoutrements of fame. Yet Rafa is more meaningful than most, a sturdy, expressive work, even if it does not stand with Man on Wire, When We Were Kings or Free Solo.
It is a revealing ode to suffering and yet in 4 hours it could have ventured far wider. It leaves unexamined his view of uncle Toni’s harsh coaching methods, skims past his own game (how he built it, tuned his volley, constructs points), doesn’t sufficiently dissect how he intimidated players on clay, and even fails to adequately explore the most extraordinary relationship an athlete has possibly ever had with a single piece of earth: Him and Court Philippe-Chatrier.
And yet we’re not disappointed, we can’t be, for Rafa finds the essential Nadal by focusing on the eloquence of endeavour. “Great things are done,” wrote the poet William Blake, “when men and mountains meet” and pain is Nadal’s everyday hill. He claws up it and over it. He falls back and starts again. It makes for a profound tale because it is not about winning but about overcoming. This is Achilles, aware of his heel and undaunted.
Rohit Brijnath (@rohitdbrijnath) is an assistant sports editor at The Straits Times, Singapore, and a co-author of Abhinav Bindra’s book A Shot At History: My Obsessive Journey To Olympic Gold.