All aboard for the Western Ghats
SummaryTwo train journeys, two different worlds—one winds past 25 waterfalls from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, while the other passes through the majestic Nilgiris.
The mid-morning sky is gloomy, suffusing everything in a dull, grey light. A light drizzle alternates with a brisk one, falling in waves, but rarely turns into a deluge. And yet, the air is warm and sticky. In other words, it is typical monsoon weather on the Karnataka coast. Umbrellas are everywhere and it is a task to negotiate their protruding spikes and puddles of water. So hurrying into the railway station in Mangaluru offers immediate respite, from rain and umbrellas.
On the platform, people huddle in groups or mill around. When the train trundles in slowly a few minutes later, a mad scramble ensues to get in and find seats. As the chaos settles, it is replaced by anticipation, at least for me, of the journey ahead. I am headed to Bengaluru, about 350km to the east, a journey that takes over nine hours. But it is a two-hour stretch in between, when the train passes through the Western Ghats, that I am most excited about.