All aboard for the Western Ghats

Minutes later, the next tunnel engulfs the train and everything is dark. It feels like the tunnels are placed to offer a respite to the senses, a brief break to recover from an overwhelming sight and prepare for the next piece of gorgeousness to sweep in. And so it goes on, as the train thunders through gaps cut through craggy hills with moss-covered vertical surfaces, wraps itself around hills and hugs hillsides as it inches on bridges over yawning chasms that are home to tumbling streams of water. Meanwhile, the rain is a temperamental teenager—a soft mist in places, a gentle drizzle in others and a lashing fury in between. Each tunnel also builds expectation—on the other side could be a waterfall, a swift river, a lush shola forest, tall trees and thick shrubbery close enough to touch or a sweeping panoramic view of the magnificence of the Western Ghats spread till the horizon. It is neither repetitive nor an overload. The progress is punctuated by stations with musical-sounding names: Shiribagilu, Harebetta, Yedakumari, Kadagaravalli, Donigal... By the time the train pulls into Sakleshpura, the landscape has subtly changed. It is still green, grey and wet, but the wild forests have receded and are replaced by coffee plantations. It took almost three hours to cover a distance of approximately 60km, but we’ve been through 58 tunnels, 109 bridges and seen 25 waterfalls, rivers, streams, and of course unending swaths of the most glorious Western Ghats.