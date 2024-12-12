A rainy retreat in the rolling hills of the tea countryside

This remote pocket of Pandalur is almost untouristed and the only traffic is the local variety that heads to and from Gudalur, which is perched far ahead on a gentle incline. More and more, Ralph Waldo Emerson’s statement about the journey being the destination feels true. The road zigzags between the two states and a blanket of tea plantations. It passes by little hamlets and villages that are hidden in valleys, offering a montage of images: smoke lazily curling into the sky from an occasional chimney, a school yard with boys playing a raucous game of marbles, a plantation worker on his bicycle with his lunch dangling from the handlebar, a couple of women selling fresh vegetables and greens by the roadside at an intersection, a handful of men perched on a makeshift bench sipping tea at a little shack on their way to work...