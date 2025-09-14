A new show in Australia sets out to explain Raja Ravi Varma's enduring global appeal
A new exhibition of the popular Indian artist, Raja Ravi Varma, opens in Brisbane next week. What explains the artist’s enduring appeal outside of the closed portals of academic interest or commercial enterprises like galleries and auctions?
In his lifetime, Raja Ravi Varma (1848-1906) was an avid traveller, who ventured beyond the boundaries of his home state Kerala to observe his subjects from close quarters, and later set up an iconic printing press in Maharashtra. His paintings, especially those that were mass-produced as affordable prints by his press, enjoyed a pan-India appeal, beloved of the rich and poor alike. Ravi Varma’s afterlife has been no less eventful. Dismissed by artists like Nandalal Bose and historians like Ananda Coomaraswamy as a painter of kitsch, his reputation was revived by a major exhibition at New Delhi’s National Museum, curated by art expert Rupika Chawla and artist A. Ramachandran, in 1993.
The artist’s fortunes have been on the rise since then among elite patrons of galleries and auction houses. A Sotheby’s sale in New York in 2017 saw Ravi Varma’s untitled painting of the mythological heroine, Damayanti, fetch a whopping ₹11.09 crore, more than doubling the initial estimate. Historians and Ravi Varma enthusiasts (such as Lounge columnist Manu S. Pillai and lawyer turned-collector Ganesh V. Shivaswamy) have revived interest in the artist’s life and work among a new generation of Indians. And now Ravi Varma is poised to travel to Australia, thanks to a major show of his oleographs, organised by Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA), which opens on 20 September in Brisbane.
The collection, made up of 48 embroidered oleographs (which are essentially “lithographs with a coating of varnish designed to resemble oil paintings," as conservator Kim Barett describes them), was acquired by QAGOMA from the Henry and Amanda Bartlett Trust in 2024. Currently a beneficiary of a Maitri grant, which is disbursed by the Centre for Australia-India Relations, the project has involved extensive collaboration between experts from India and Australia to better understand and restore the collection.
For QAGOMA, which has so far focused mostly on contemporary Indian art, it is a step into an entirely new terrain. “You really don’t see Ravi Varma’s work in Australia, except perhaps rarely in a museum," says Tarun Nagesh, curatorial manager of Asian and Pacific art at QAGOMA. “We wanted to share the story of this unique artist with non-Indian viewers here. Like Katsushika Hokusai, who had an incredible mainstream impact out side of his home country Japan, Ravi Varma’s story, too, deserves to be known all over the world." Interestingly, the collection will be shown alongside contemporary art from Asia, including paintings by Indian artist Jangarh Singh Shyam, to showcase the diverse origins of religious iconography in different cultures. “The aim is to see how these artists craft their stories and mythologies," says Nagesh, “and how their art becomes an expression of everyday faith."