The long arm of this problem of appropriation continues to hold contemporary India in its thrall. If Ravi Varma’s art has entered the visual lexicon of militant Hinduism, it’s beyond anyone’s control. “Every culture starts as a cult, controlled by a few people," as Shivaswamy puts it. “Once it enters the collective, it doesn’t belong to anyone." Or, rather, it belongs to everyone— from the god-fearing ordinary Indian who says a silent prayer when faced with a deity on a calendar to the gleeful meme maker on the internet, who wants to take the micky out of Ravi Varma’s “emasculated women", who are “infantilised and objectified, reduced them to their tender est and softest versions," as Pal says. Much as the artist might have hated the ‘meme-fication’ of his art, he would have loved the attention. “He would have certainly enjoyed the millions of likes on Instagram," adds Pal. “He would have valued the virality and the public access to his art."