Who was Raja Ravi Varma’s son? The lost story of India’s forgotten artist
Manu S. Pillai 9 min read 08 Nov 2025, 08:00 am IST
Summary
As auction prices for Ravi Varma go through the roof, his son Rama Varma’s art finds new appreciation, strangely mirroring the dynamic they shared while they lived
In 1907, barely a year after the death of the celebrated Raja Ravi Varma, the press in Madras was all praise for another artist with the same last name.
