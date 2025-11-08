Who was Raja Ravi Varma’s son? The lost story of India’s forgotten artist

Rama Varma Raja (1880-1970)—yes, in his case, the “raja" is suffixed to the name, rather than worn at the start—was perhaps the first “nepo baby" of India’s art scene. On the face of it, his life was all privilege and networks. His father, of course, was a popular figure across colonial India, with access to everyone from British viceroys to nationalist leaders. Through his mother, Rama Varma was descended from royalty, and nephew to the maharani of Travancore. Later, in fact, two of his nieces would become queens of the same princely state, while his brother-in-law served as its final dewan (minister). It wasn’t unusual for the press to carry the most purple prose about him; one essay, authored, without irony (or disclosure), by his own offspring, notes how he had “the dignified bearing of a born aristocrat". In today’s world, Rama Varma would probably have been hung out to dry for not playing down his glamorous heritage.