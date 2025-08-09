Is Urdu the language of Indian Muslims alone, asks Rakshanda Jalil
In her new book, ‘Whose Urdu is it Anyway?’, Rakshanda Jalil has translated into English 16 stories by non-Muslim writers who wrote in Urdu
Urdu scholar and translator Rakshanda Jalil’s new collection Whose Urdu is it Anyway? is linked by one theme: to challenge the notion that Urdu is the language of Muslim writers alone, especially in a pluralist country like India. She brings together 16 stories by non-Muslim writers who wrote in Urdu, most of whom were born in the early years of the 20th century, and achieved varying degrees of fame during their lifetimes. From Krishan Chandar (1914-77), one of the key figures of the Progressive Writers’ Association, to the much-loved Gulzar (b. 1934), the volume features a range of styles and sensibilities to illustrate a powerful sentiment: “...as long as Urdu is yoked to religion—Islam—and a certain community–Muslims—it will never be understood in its entirety," Jalil writes in the introduction.