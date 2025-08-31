Ram Budihal: From surfing locally to an international bronze medal
Budihal has solidified his place as one of India’s top surfers, becoming the first Indian individual medalist at the Asian Surfing Championships
It was a familiar situation for Ramesh “Ram" Budihal. Two years ago, at an Asian-level surfing competition in Sri Lanka, he had made his first major international final, only to finish fourth and outside the podium places.
Earlier this month, he was minutes away from starting another final, this time at the Asian Surfing Championships in Mahabalipuram. Besides personal glory, there were quota places at stake for the Asian Games in Japan next year. He gazed intently at the waves breaking in the distance, soaking in the sounds of the ocean before embracing the challenge ahead.