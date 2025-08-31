Ram Budihal: From surfing locally to an international bronze medal

It was a familiar situation for Ramesh “Ram" Budihal. Two years ago, at an Asian-level surfing competition in Sri Lanka, he had made his first major international final, only to finish fourth and outside the podium places.

Earlier this month, he was minutes away from starting another final, this time at the Asian Surfing Championships in Mahabalipuram. Besides personal glory, there were quota places at stake for the Asian Games in Japan next year. He gazed intently at the waves breaking in the distance, soaking in the sounds of the ocean before embracing the challenge ahead.

“A lot of positive thoughts, where I visualised the things I had worked on and the good days I had experienced in the past. My goal was to simply do it all over again once I stepped into the water," Budihal, 24, recalls.

A bronze at the end of competition marked the first individual medal for an Indian surfer at the event and his best finish in a career spanning over a decade. It also helped the Indian men gather enough points to secure another spot at the Asian Games.

“Just knowing that this was one of Asia’s top competitions pushed me hard during the heats. Things didn’t go as per plan in the final. Gold was the target, but to get bronze is really incredible considering how I started out. It’s the biggest medal of my life so far," he says.

By the time he was five, Budihal was at ease in the open waters, the Arabian Sea doubling up as his playground. A short distance away on the shore, his parents ran a modest beach hut in Kovalam, Kerala, where they sold clothes and jewellery. Then one day, Budihal learned of the Kovalam Surf Club run by Sebastian Indian Social Projects (SISP) that helps underprivileged kids to an education. He pestered his parents to allow him to switch schools and joined the programme.

“My family was really afraid because they didn’t think the water was safe. But they supported me when they realised I was really enjoying surfing," he says.

In Jelle Rigole, a teacher at SISP, Budihal found a mentor who pushed him hard and handed him opportunities to excel. At his first major competition in 2013, he realised how there were other surfers pursuing the sport in various pockets along the east and west coasts of India. He finished with a bronze in the junior category, but that event made him realise that he wanted to learn more about the world of surfing.

Budihal started spending hours on the internet, looking up videos from the World Surf League. While trying to emulate his heroes, he started understanding the standard of surfing being chased around the world. Education took a backseat; Budihal started looking for competitions around the country where he could continue honing his skills.

“When you see some of the tricks that you want to do but can’t really pull off, it really pushes you to surf harder everyday. And even though you’re tired, you want to keep going back until you’re satisfied. Those days of trying changed everything for me," he says.

View Full Image Budihal with coach Samai Reboul. (Photograph courtesy Ram Budihal)

Most of the learning continued through videos and after spending hours in the sea. To support himself, Budihal took the instructor’s course and started giving surf lessons. Local manufacturers such as INDI Surfboards handed out gear to support him. A year ago, he landed his first sponsor in Coca-Cola.

“I used that money to travel to Sri Lanka and Indonesia to get the exposure of training on different quality waves that are consistent. That’s the only way to keep improving," he says.

As the sport got more organised through the Surfing Federation of India (SFI), he had access to more competitions. Two years ago, he made the cut on the Indian team for the first time and competed at the ISA World Surfing Games in El Salvador. It gave him access to sponsors as well as a coach in Samai Reboul, who fine-tuned his skills. But on other days, it continues to be a lonely pursuit of excellence and a challenge when it comes to sustaining the momentum.

For instance, Budihal had to travel to competitions in Covelong Point, Mahabalipuram, Varkala and Mangaluru as part of the national ranking series. It was only once he gathered enough points at these events and finished in the top 3 that he was picked as part of the Indian team. He also had to invest in a new board to compete at the latest event.

“Things are definitely better than how they were a few years ago. But we still need all the support that we can get," Budihal says.

All his focus will now be on a competition in El Salvador in November, as he looks to make the cut for the Asian Games in September next year.

“We’ve got four spots at the Asian Games so far. The SFI will have camps where we’ll be trained by a coach, then there will be exposure trips as well. Things are falling in place and the community is coming together to help Indian surfers. My effort will be on getting better each day," he says.

Shail Desai is a Mumbai-based freelance writer.

