The unknown lives of young Indian revolutionaries

Subhas Chandra Bose’s unfinished memoir An Indian Pilgrim also has several funny episodes from his youth as well as his military career. While headed by ship to Cambridge, for example, the beleaguered Bose had to put up with the company of a pair of irritating, henpecked men who he describes with deadpan restraint. “One fellow-passenger had been ordered by his wife not to touch beef. By another passenger he was tricked into taking “copta curry" of beef (which he thoroughly enjoyed) under the impression that it was mutton “copta curry". Great was his remorse when he discovered his mistake after twelve hours. Another passenger had orders from his fiancée to write a letter every day. He spent his time reciting love-poems and talking about her. Whether we liked it or not, we had to listen."