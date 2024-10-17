‘Speaking with Nature’ excerpt: When an Englishwoman took exception with Nehru

After Independence, the Congress decided that the government would take over these lands, after paying the zamindars monetary compensation, and carve them out into small plots owned directly by those who tilled them. This policy was not without merit, except that no account was taken of the fact that zamindars also owned large patches of forest. Fearing that these too would be taken over by the state, they chose to fell all the standing trees and sell them for use as timber and firewood. The zamindars would lose the lands anyway; why not, they thought, make a profit from the standing trees before the state moved in?