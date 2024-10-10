Why Ratan Tata considered failure a gold mine
SummaryAfter the miserable defeat with Corus Steel, Tata made an incredible comeback with the high-risk acquisition of JLR
Against the backdrop of the Great Recession, the acquisition of Corus Steel was almost universally regarded as a failure and a defeat. Ratan [Tata] faced the reality of the disappointment, and he certainly accepted responsibility for the failure of the acquisition to produce the quick fruits of rapid growth he and others had anticipated. Yet he did not see it as a defeat because he did not regard failure as synonymous with defeat.