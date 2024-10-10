Why Ratan Tata considered failure a gold mine

‘The banks,’ Ratan recalled, ‘most of them, were taken over by the British government. The Royal Bank of Scotland was our largest banker in JLR. It and every other bank we went to was under the control of the British government, and all our sources of working capital suddenly disappeared. All these banks said, “Sorry, we have to cancel our commitment to you." So, I went to Prime Minister Gordon Brown, who put me on to Peter Mandelson, Britain’s Secretary of State. Basically, he went around the bend, up and down the street, and into the alleys and out, but finally did nothing except say to me, “You are an Indian company. You should go to the banks in India." But the jobs are British! I reminded him. “Well," he politely responded, “I’m very sorry. But we think you’re an Indian company. You need to go to an Indian bank!"