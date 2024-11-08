‘Ratan Tata: A Life’ review: A wasted chance to tell a business story

That Ratan Tata’s long-awaited biography, austerely titled Ratan Tata: A Life and penned by retired bureaucrat Thomas Mathew, appeared within days of his death, could have been fortuitous. The death sent people across the world scurrying to find out more about, arguably, one of the most recognised Indians. But there’s a cloud hanging over the book: Tata had not approved the manuscript of what was to be an “authorised biography" and it was consequently published as an “independent work" by HarperCollins though Mathew had wide and unparalleled access to Tata’s papers and correspondence.

From what we know of him, it would most likely have been the reverential, hagiographical tone that offended him. That’s not so much the author’s fault as of the environment in this country where powerful businessmen can never be criticised or questioned. Rare is the tycoon who will allow a critical assessment of his legacy. Hagiographies, rather than honest biographies, then are the order of the day.

Also read: Why Rata Tata's biography didn't have his final sanction

Ratan Tata wasn’t one of those tycoons. He needs no defence unlike say, an Elon Musk, whose biography by Walter Issacson provoked reviewer Gary Shteyngart in The Guardian to question “Who or what is to blame for Elon Musk". Instances abound of Tata’s refusal to take credit, his innate generosity and his deep sense of empathy for others, none more so than his behaviour during and after the 26/11 attacks on the Taj Hotel in Mumbai. Indeed, if there is one line in the book hardly anyone will contest, though many would phrase it better, it is this: “Within the country, perhaps, no business leader has been as popular and adulated as him."

But Tata actively shunned canonisation. Which makes the job of a biographer, particularly one who had the privilege of spending dozens of hours with the man, more difficult. How to temper the fanboy within after such a meeting? The dilemma shows. Mathew’s book is at its best in the sections related to Tata’s early life, little of which is in the public domain. That includes the divorce of his parents when he was a child, an event that may have left permanent scars on all four siblings—Ratan, his brother Jimmy and his two half-sisters Deanna and Shireen, none of whom married. We learn of his daredevilry at college in Cornell where he would take friends on a spin in his Piper Tri-Pacer aircraft, and kill the engines mid-flight letting the plane drop sharply for a bit before pulling up. Also teased out, quite lovingly, is his relationship with Carolyn Emmons, the first of the four loves of his life who he nearly married.